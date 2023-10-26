Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Heidenheim at Borussia Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the Bundesliga this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 3-1 by Koln in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin after a sub-par display at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit 13th in the league table with six points from eight games. They are just one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Heidenheim have not had the smoothest return to the German top flight this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 5-2 by Augsburg in their last match, scoring a quickfire double in the opening 20 minutes to grab a two-goal lead before their opponents turned the game around with a display of ruthless finishing.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between Gladbach and Heidenheim since the two sides faced off in a DFB Pokal clash back in October 2011 which the hosts won on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

The visitors have conceded 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have conceded more, two of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Gladbach have scored 14 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table.

Heidenheim have picked up just one point on the road in the league this season. Only Werder Bremen (0) have picked up fewer.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Prediction

Gladbach are on a run of back-to-back winless outings in the Bundesliga and have won just one game in the competition all season. They are winless in their last four home games and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Heidenheim have lost their last two matches and three of their last four league games. They are without a win in their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Heidenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven league matches)