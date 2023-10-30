Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach will invite Heidenheim to Borussia-Park in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The two teams met in the Bundesliga just last week, with Monchengladbach recording a 2-1 home win. Alassane Pléa opened the scoring in the third minute for the home team and Eren Dinkçi leveled the scores in the 37th minute. An own goal from Jonas Föhrenbach early in the second half proved decisive.

Fresh from that win, the hosts will look to make it two wins in a row while the visitors will aim to avenge their defeat. Monchengladbach climbed to 11th place in the league table with that win and Heidenheim dropped to 13th place.

The hosts booked their spot in the second round with a 7-0 win over Bersenbruck while the visitors eased past Rostocker 8-0 in the first round.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, once in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB-Pokal. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings, including a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

They met for the first time in the DFB-Pokal in 2011, with Borussia Monchengladbach recording a 4-3 win on penalties.

After going winless in their first five games of the Bundesliga campaign, the hosts have registered two wins in their last four league games.

Heidenheim have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three league outings.

Monchengladbach's only home win in all competitions came against the visitors in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors are winless in their travels since their 8-0 away win over Rostocker in the DFB-Pokal in August.

Monchengladbach have suffered four defeats in their last five home games in the DFB-Pokal, failing to score in three games in that period.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Fohlen have seen an upturn in form recently, after a slow start to their season. They have suffered just one defeat in their last four games and are unbeaten in their last two home outings. Having defeated the visitors just last week, they'll be confident of recording another win.

While Gladbach have a poor home record in recent games in the DFB-Pokal, suffering four losses in their last five games, they recorded a memorable 5-0 win over Bayern Munich in their last home outing in the competition in 2021.

Jordan Siebatcheu was substituted due to muscular pain in the 87th minute on Saturday, adding to the lengthy injury list for manager Gerardo Seoane.

The visitors have endured an inconsistent run this season and are winless in away games since August. Heidenheim have scored twice while conceding eight times in their last three away games and might struggle here.

There's nothing much to separate the two teams at the moment but Monchengladbach recorded a win in their league meeting on Saturday and should eke out another narrow victory, thanks to their home advantage.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Heidenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Franck Honorat to score or assist any time - Yes