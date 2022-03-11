Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Hertha Berlin at Borussia-Park on Saturday evening.

Borussia Monchengladbach's struggles continued last weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by relegation-threatened Stuttgart, squandering a two-goal lead in the process. Goals from Frenchmen Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram gave the Colts the lead just after the half-hour mark before their opponents came back to take the lead late in the game.

The hosts sit 13th in the league table with 27 points from 25 games. They are just four points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen the gap this weekend.

Hertha Berlin are in even worse form than their hosts as they are yet to win a game of football in 2022. They were beaten 4-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last outing, marking a fourth straight defeat for the visitors.

The Berlin outfit sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with just 23 points from 25 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points to avoid an impending drop to the division below.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 40 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha Berlin. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash earlier in the season. Hertha Berlin won the game 1-0.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure and Lars Stindl both remain out with injuries and will not play on Saturday. Ramy Bensebaini has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings, while Tony Jantschke, Stefan Lainer and Marvin Friedrich are all doubts for the encounter.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Tony Jantschke, Stefan Lainer, Marvin Friedrich

Suspended: Ramy Bensebaini

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein is the only injury concern for the visitors as he recovers from a knee issue. Alexander Schwolow is back to full fitness and should return to the starting XI this weekend.

Injured: Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Luca Netz, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally; Kouadio Kone, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Dedryck Boyata, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Marco Richter, Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Suat Serdar; Ishak Belfodil, Stefan Jovetic

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a three-game winless run in which they have conceded 11 goals. They have won just one of their last six home league games and will be looking to solidify their home form this weekend.

Hertha Berlin have lost their last four games on the bounce and are winless in their last nine matches across all competitions. They have one of the worst away records in the league and could see defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin

