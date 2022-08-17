Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Hertha Berlin at the Borussia-Park on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Frank Kramer's Schalke in their most recent league game. Goals from Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar and attacker Marius Bulter for Schalke was cancelled out by second-half goals from Germany international Jonas Hofmann and French forward Marcus Thuram for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in their most recent Bundesliga game. An early first-half goal from midfielder Suat Serdar for Hertha Berlin was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Hertha Berlin 2-0. Goals from French striker Alassane Plea and centre-back Matthias Ginter, now at Freiburg, secured the win for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without former Hannover attacker and Germany international Lars Stindl, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Jordan Beyer. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Daniel Farke is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Jordan Beyer

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin manager Sandro Schwarz will be unable to call upon the services of South Korean winger Lee Dong-jun, French forward Kelian Nsona, attacker Jessic Ngankam and Paraguayan centre-back Omar Alderete. There are doubts over the availability of forward Marco Richter.

Injured: Omar Alderete, Lee Dong-jun, Kelian Nsona, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: Marco Richter

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Joe Scally, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Kouadio Kone, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Christensen, Jonjoe Kenny, Filip Uremovic, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Lucas Tousart, Ivan Sunjic, Suat Serdar, Dodi Lukebakio, Wilfried Kanga, Jean-Paul Boetius

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Adi Hutter just lasted one season as Borussia Monchengladbach manager, with former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke taking over. It has been a frugal summer for the club so far, with only Ko Itakura and Oscar Fraulo joining the club.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, have been extremely active so far. Having endured a poor 2021-22 campaign, the club have moved quickly to acquire players like Jean-Paul Boetius, Wilfried Kanga and Jonjoe Kenny.

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Hertha Berlin.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin

