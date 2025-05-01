Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Hoffenheim at the Borussia-Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side failed to perform throughout the month of April and now have work to do if they are to secure continental football as they sit mid-table in ninth place, four points behind the European spots.

They suffered a disappointing 4-3 defeat to last-placed Holstein Kiel in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Franck Honorat's late leveler before their relegation-threatened opponents reclaimed the lead in additional time.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have endured a poor campaign and are yet to guarantee safety with three games left to play. They suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time, coming from behind to draw level twice in the game before their opponents netted a controversial winner at the death.

The visitors sit 15th in the Bundesliga with 30 points from 31 matches. They are just five points above the lone relegation playoff spot and will be looking to at least retain that advantage this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Gladbach and Hoffenheim. Both sides have won 12 games apiece, with their other 13 contests ending level.

The hosts have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2019.

Hoffenheim have conceded 58 goals in the Bundesliga this term. Only the bottom three teams in the division have shipped more.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Die Fohlen are on a three-game losing streak after losing just one of their previous five matches. They have lost all but one of their last four home games but remain favorites heading into the weekend clash thanks to recent performances in this fixture.

Similarly, Die Kraichgauer have lost three of their last four matches and have won just one of their last seven. They have lost their last three games on the road and could see that run extend here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hoffenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matchups)

