Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach host Hoffenheim at Borussia Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently 10th in the league, four points behind their opponents. Adolf Hutter's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Hoffenheim are currently 8th in the league, with nothing left to play for this season. Sebastian Hoeness' side have been in poor form recently and are winless in their last eight games. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Gladbach on Saturday.

Both sides only have pride left to play for this season but will look to end their respective campaigns on a strong note.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Borussia Monchengladbach winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Kevin Akpoguma scored in the 91st minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's first-half opener.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Team News

Dabbur will be a huge miss for Hoffenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach

Nico Elvedi will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Jordan Beyer and Tony Jantschke are both out injured.

Injured: Jordan Beyer, Tony Jantschke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nico Elvedi

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will have a host of players missing for the game. Munas Dabbur will be suspended. Meanwhile, Ihlas Bebou, Georginio Rutter, Florian Grillitsch, Dennis Geiger, Havard Nordtveit, Chris Richards, Marco John, Benjamin Hubner and Ermin Bicakcic are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Georginio Rutter, Florian Grillitsch, Dennis Geiger, Havard Nordtveit, Chris Richards, Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: Ihlas Bebou

Suspended: Munas Dabbur

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Marvin Friedrich, Matthias Ginter; Luca Netz, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Stefan Lainer; Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl; Breel Embolo

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch, Pavel Kaderbek; Angelo Stiller, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Robert Skov, Andrej Kramaric

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Prediction

It's hard to see Borussia Monchengladbach losing this game given the difference in form between the two sides and the amount of absentees that Hoffenheim will have for the game.

We predict Gladbach will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Hoffenheim

