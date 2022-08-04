Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Hoffenheim at the Borussia-Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 9-1 win over Oberachern in the first round of DFB-Pokal. A hat-trick from French attacker Marcus Thuram, a brace from winger Jonas Hofmann and goals from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini, experienced forward Lars Stindl, American right-back Joe Scally and midfielder Florian Neuhaus sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach. Striker Nico Huber scored the consolation goal for Oberachern.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, beat Rodinghausen 2-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Late goals from Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak and midfielder Grischa Promel secured the win for Andre Breitenreiter's Hoffenheim.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Hoffenheim hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Hoffenheim 5-1. A brace from Germany international Jonas Hofmann and goals from former Hannover attacker Lars Stindl, French striker Alassane Plea and Swiss forward Breel Embolo, now at AS Monaco, ensured victory for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Croatian attacker Andrej Kramaric scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without Germany international Lars Stindl and centre-back Marvin Friedrich, while there are doubts over the availability of young French midfielder Kouadio Kone and Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Daniel Farke is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marvin Friedrich, Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Hannes Wolf, Kouadio Kone

Suspended: None

Gladbach @borussia_en Lars Stindl sustained an injury to his left thigh in our DFB-Pokal fixture with



Get well soon, captain!



#DieFohlen Lars Stindl sustained an injury to his left thigh in our DFB-Pokal fixture with @SVOberachern , according to an MRI-Scan from today.Get well soon, captain! ℹ️ Lars Stindl sustained an injury to his left thigh in our DFB-Pokal fixture with @SVOberachern, according to an MRI-Scan from today.Get well soon, captain! 💚✊#DieFohlen https://t.co/M2MJ7OddYR

Hoffenheim

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter will be unable to call upon the services of experienced centre-back Benjamin Hubner and Togolese forward Ihlas Bebou, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dennis Geiger and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou

Doubtful: Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moritz Nicolas, Stefan Lainer, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Ozan Kabak, Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Grischa Promel, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, with Adi Hutter leaving the club after just one season at the helm. Swiss attacker Breel Embolo has joined AS Monaco this summer, and manager Daniel Farke will have a tough job in his hands.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, finished 9th last season, and will rely on the likes of Andrej Kramaric to provide goals. With star left-back David Raum having moved to RB Leipzig, it will be interesting to see how Hoffenheim replace his contributions.

A close game, with Hoffenheim to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Hoffenheim

