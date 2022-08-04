Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Hoffenheim at the Borussia-Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 9-1 win over Oberachern in the first round of DFB-Pokal. A hat-trick from French attacker Marcus Thuram, a brace from winger Jonas Hofmann and goals from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini, experienced forward Lars Stindl, American right-back Joe Scally and midfielder Florian Neuhaus sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach. Striker Nico Huber scored the consolation goal for Oberachern.
Hoffenheim, on the other hand, beat Rodinghausen 2-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Late goals from Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak and midfielder Grischa Promel secured the win for Andre Breitenreiter's Hoffenheim.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head
In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Hoffenheim hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn 11.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Hoffenheim 5-1. A brace from Germany international Jonas Hofmann and goals from former Hannover attacker Lars Stindl, French striker Alassane Plea and Swiss forward Breel Embolo, now at AS Monaco, ensured victory for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Croatian attacker Andrej Kramaric scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Team News
Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach will be without Germany international Lars Stindl and centre-back Marvin Friedrich, while there are doubts over the availability of young French midfielder Kouadio Kone and Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Daniel Farke is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Marvin Friedrich, Lars Stindl
Doubtful: Hannes Wolf, Kouadio Kone
Suspended: None
Hoffenheim
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter will be unable to call upon the services of experienced centre-back Benjamin Hubner and Togolese forward Ihlas Bebou, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dennis Geiger and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic.
Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou
Doubtful: Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic
Suspended: None
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI
Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moritz Nicolas, Stefan Lainer, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea
Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Ozan Kabak, Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Grischa Promel, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Prediction
Borussia Monchengladbach finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, with Adi Hutter leaving the club after just one season at the helm. Swiss attacker Breel Embolo has joined AS Monaco this summer, and manager Daniel Farke will have a tough job in his hands.
Hoffenheim, on the other hand, finished 9th last season, and will rely on the likes of Andrej Kramaric to provide goals. With star left-back David Raum having moved to RB Leipzig, it will be interesting to see how Hoffenheim replace his contributions.
A close game, with Hoffenheim to emerge victorious.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Hoffenheim