Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Koln at the Borussia-Park on Sunday (October 9) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season, running out of steam after a positive start. They were at the receiving end of a 5-1 thrashing against newly promoted Werder Bremen in their last league outing. Monchengladbach found themselves four goals down before Marcus Thuram scored a consolation just after the hour mark.

Monchengladbach are ninth in the league table with 12 points from eight games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Koln, meanwhile, have also had their struggles in the league this season. However, they returned to winning ways with a 3-2 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund, thanks to second-half goals from Florian Kainz, Steffen Tigges and Dejan Ljubicic. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Partizan in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek and will look to bounce back here.

The visitors are seventh in the standings, just one point above their weekend opponents, and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Monchengladbach and Koln. The hosts have won 16 of these games, while the visitors have won nine. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The Billy Goats have won their last three games in this fixture after losing five of their previous six.

Die Fohlen are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, while the visitors have failed to keep any in their last 11.

Monchengladbach have picked up nine points from four games at home this season, the second-highest in the Bundesliga.

Koln have scored eight league goals on the road this season. Only defending champions Bayern Munich have scored more.

Die Fohlen have scored at least once in all but one of their 13 league games at home in 2022.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Prediction

Monchengladbach have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have, however, won three of their four home games this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage.

Meanwhile, Koln saw their three-game unbeaten run across competitions snapped, so they will look to bounce back. They are unbeaten on the road in the Bundesliga this season and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Koln

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in their last five matchups.)

