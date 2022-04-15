Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Borussia Monchengladbach will host Koln at the Borussia Park on Saturday evening.

Monchengladbach's good run continued in their last outing. They beat relegation-threatened Greuther Furth 2-0, thanks to first-half goals from Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea. The latter clinched his ninth goal involvement in his last eight games.

The hosts now sit 11th in the league table with 37 points from 29 games. They will look to continue their good form this weekend as they make a late push for the top half of the standings and possibly Europe.

Koln, meanwhile, showed commendable character to pick up a 3-2 comeback win over Mainz in their last game. Two goals down at the hour mark, a close-range header from Ellyes Skhiri kickstarted a comeback that was completed in the 82nd minute by Luca Kilian.

The Billy Goats sit eighth in the Bundesliga table with 43 points from 29 games. They will look to build on their latest result as they target European football.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln. The former have won 16 of those games, while Koln have won eight. Their other six meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Koln won 4-1.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D.

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marvin Friedrich is set to miss the weekend clash due to fitness concerns. Luca Netz and Marcus Thuram may miss out as well, with the former having abdominal issues and Thuram a knock.

Injured: Marvin Friedrich.

Doubtful: Luca Netz, Marcus Thuram.

Suspended: None.

Unavaliable: None.

Koln

Sebastian Andersson tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Saturday's game. Kingsley Schindler is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Sebastian Andersson, Kingsley Schindler.

Suspended: None.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Predicted XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Beyer; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini; Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea.

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan; Dejan Ljubicic, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln Prediction

Monchengladbach are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning three and conceding just one goal. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and wil relish their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Koln's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have, however, won just three league games away from home this season and could lose at the weekend.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Koln.

Edited by Bhargav