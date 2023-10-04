Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023 

Borussia Monchengladbach host Mainz at the Borussia Park on Friday (October 6) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had a sluggish start to their season. Monchengladbach, though, picked up their first league win of the season last time out, beating Bochum 3-1 via first-half strikes from Florian Neuhaus and Alassane Plea. Monchengladbach are 13th in the league table with five points from six games.

Mainz, meanwhile, have endured an even more difficult campaign than Monchengladbach, as they're still searching for their first Bundesliga win. They lost 3-0 to an in-form Bayer Leverkusen outfit last weekend.

Mainz fell behind via a Sepp van den Berg own goal in the first half before conceding twice more n the second. They're languishing at rock-bottom in the Bundesligawith one point from six outings.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two sides, with Monchengladbach leading 17-13.

Mainz are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Monchengladbach are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture since 2019.

Mainz are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, scoring just four times.

Gladbach are one of three teams in the Bundesliga this season to have lost all three league games at home.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Prediction

Gladbach's latest result snapped their six-game winless streak. They have lost their last three home games.

Mainz, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and are winless in six games. They're winless in seven away Bundesliga outings and could see defeat.

Prediction: Monchengladbach 2-1 Mainz

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Mainz's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight meetings.)