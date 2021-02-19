Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Winless in their last three Bundesliga games, Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Mainz to Borussia Park on Saturday in a bid to climb back up the standings.

In their last game, Gladbach drew 0-0 against Wolfsburg in what was a creditable result against a side flying high this season.

Marco Rose's side are currently seventh in the standings, and are six points away from a spot in the top four.

With the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Manchester City coming up in Budapest on Wednesday night, it will also be interesting to see what kind of team Rose puts out for this game against Mainz.

The visitors are struggling, and are currently 17th in the Bundesliga. They have only 14 points from 21 games so far, and are four points behind Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin.

Mainz also had a creditable result against a team near the top of the table in their last game. They drew 2-2 against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in a thrilling game.

After being 2-0 down, they scored twice in the dying embers of the game to come out of it with a point. Robert Glatzel and Kevin Stoger scored to help Mainz draw level.

Bo Svensson: "Gladbach is a tough opponent that awaits us on Saturday! Of course, it's been a good start to the week after the game in Leverkusen. Not only because of the late comeback, but simply because of the performance over 90 minutes!"#Mainz05 #BMGM05 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) February 18, 2021

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Head-to-Head

In the last 37 matches between these two teams, Gladbach have won 17, while Mainz have won 11.

In the reverse fixture, Gladbach produced a late comeback after being 2-1 down to win the game 3-2.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Mainz form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach could have both Marcus Thuram and Dennis Zakaria available for this game. However, with the Champions League coming up in midweek, they might decide to save them for the European encounter.

Great to see @MarcusThuram and @Deniszakaria8 on board as the Foals began preparation for this weekend's meeting with Mainz 05 ⚽#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/hQwqF8DRuC — Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 17, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mainz

Mainz have two players injured, with both Robin Quaison and Edimilson Fernandes unlikely to make the trip to Monchengladbach for this game.

Injured: Robin Quaison, Edimilson Fernandes

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Hannes Wolf, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann; Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillipp Mwene; Danny Latza; Adam Szalai, Robert Glatzel

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Prediction

Mainz have been in decent form recently, picking up points against sides like RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. With Gladbach not quite at their best at the moment, we are predicting a draw.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz