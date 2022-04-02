Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Round 28 fixtures in the Bundesliga will come to a conclusion with a game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz at Borussia Park on Sunday.

The hosts head into this mid-table clash on the back of a two-game winning run, securing 2-0 wins over Bochum and Hertha Berlin in their last two league games.

Mainz secured a thumping 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia in their previous outing. They are 10th in the league standings with 37 points to their name while the hosts are in 11th place with 33 points and have played a game more than the visitors.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two west German rivals have crossed paths 38 times across all competitions. The hosts currently have the upper hand over their southern rivals with 15 wins to their name. The visiting side have 10 wins in this fixture while 11 games have ended in draws.

Mainz have just one win to their name in their last 11 games against Die Fohlen, with that victory coming at Sunday's venue last season.

They last squared off at Mewa Arena in November. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw as Silvan Widmer scored the equalizing goal for the then-hosts in the second half of the game.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (Bundesliga): W-W-L-D-L

Mainz form guide (Bundesliga): W-L-L-W-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

There is a lengthy list of absentees for this game for the hosts. Tony Jantschke tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is in self-isolation at the moment. Marcus Thuram, Luca Netz, and Marvin Friedrich are ruled out with injuries and will play no part in this game.

Jonas Hofmann has not been able to shrug off a muscle problem and will likely miss the game.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Luca Netz, Marvin Friedric

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Tony Jantschke

Mainz

Bo Svensson has recovered most of the injured players for the upcoming game, with Jonathan Burkardt the only one training separately from the group. Dominik Kohr has been suspended after his fifth booking of the campaign.

Jerry St. Juste and Finn Dahmen complete the casualty list for Die Nullfünfer.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste, Finn Dahmen

Doubtful: Jonathan Burkardt

Suspended: Dominik Kohr

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Joseph Scally; Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner (GK); Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Leandro Barreiro, Aarón Caricol, Anderson Lucoqui; Jae-Sung Lee, Marcus Ingvartsen; Karim Onisiwo

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Prediction

The two sides have a similar record in front of goal this season, with the hosts scoring 38 goals while Mainz have 39 goals in 26 games. Defensively, Mainz have been the better side, conceding 21 fewer goals than the hosts.

It is expected to be a close game and the two sides will likely settle for a draw here.

Predicition: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz

