Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Monchengladbach will entertain Mainz at Borussia Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run to their league campaign, winning and drawing twice apiece. They held their own in a 1-1 draw against reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their last outing.

Mainz, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga snapped in a 3-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, who had two players sent off in the second half.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across competitions. Monchengladbach have a better record, leading 17-10 in wins, while the remaining 12 games have ended in draws.

The two teams played out 1-1 draws in their two meetings last season. Mainz have just one win against Die Fohlen in their last 15 meetings, with that triumph coming at Monchengladbach in 2021.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Mainz form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Yann Sommer made a record-breaking 19 saves against Bayern Munich last week and should retain his place between the sticks. Stefan Lainer is the only absentee for the hosts, as he's struggling with a thigh injury.

Gladbach @borussia_en



#BMGM05 🎙️ Farke: "We're still without Stevie Lainer on the weekend. Otherwise, we have the full squad at our disposal, which is great news." 🎙️ Farke: "We're still without Stevie Lainer on the weekend. Otherwise, we have the full squad at our disposal, which is great news."#BMGM05 https://t.co/fnYMdxVgyk

Injured: Stefan Lainer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mainz

Marcus Ingvartsen faces a substantial period on the sidelines because of a knee injury. Danny da Costa faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Monchengladbach.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen

Doubtful: Danny da Costa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Predicted XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Joe Scally, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi, Luca Netz; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Manu Kone, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Mainz (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin; Angelo Fulgini; Jonathan Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz Prediction

The hosts are undefeated in the league thus far, winning both home games. Meanwhile, Die Nullfunfer's both wins this season have come on their travels.

Monchengladbach have a solid record against Mainz, especially recently, and should come out trumps.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Mainz

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav