Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Real Sociedad are back in action with another friendly encounter this weekend as they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in an intriguing clash at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad finished in sixth place in the La Liga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Real suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toulouse in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, finished in 10th place in the Bundesliga table and have not been at their best this year. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against RKC Waalwijk last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have never played a match against Real Sociedad and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Real Sociedad secured a sixth-place finish in La Liga with 62 points last season and have managed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for European competition and managed only 45 points from their 34 Bundesliga matches.

Real Sociedad have won only two of their last six matches in all competitions and have not been at their best in recent weeks.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also experienced a slight slump in recent weeks, with their last two matches ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Germans ended their Bundesliga campaign on a strong note and were unbeaten in their last four matches of the season, winning two games during this period.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this year. The likes of Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have improved in recent months but will need to overcome their recent slump before the start of the season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Real Sociedad

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far