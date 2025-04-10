Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg lock horns with an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by FC St. Pauli in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

SC Freiburg have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 14 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Mocnhengladbach's 12 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last seven matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga and have lost consecutive games against them for the first time in their history.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last three matches in the Bundesliga and are already 10 points ahead of their final tally in the competition last season.

SC Freiburg are winless in their last five matches in the Bundesliga - their first such run in the competition under Julian Schuster.

Borussia Monchengladbach have scored 11 headed goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have managed to peak at the right time this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

SC Freiburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 SC Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

