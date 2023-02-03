Borussia Monchengladbach vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Schalke at the Borussia-Park on Saturday (February 4) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season, falling behind in the race for European football. Monchengladbach, though, picked up their first win since the restart last weekend, winning 4-1 at Hoffenheim 4-1. Jonas Hoffman scored a first-half brace before Lars Stindl and Hannes Wolf wrapped up the win late on. Monchengladbach are eighth in the league table with 25 points from 18 games.

Schalke, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal campaign, finding themselves deep in the relegation zone. They played out a goalless draw against Koln last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game after an encouraging display but could not find the back of the net.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just ten points picked up.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Monchengladbach and Schalke. Both sides have 16 wins apiece while 12 matchups have been dranw, including their most recent one, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Six of Gladbach's seven league wins have come at home.

The Royal Blues are one of two teams in the Bundesliga this season without an away win.

The visitors have the worst offensive record in the German top flight this season, scoring just 14 times.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Schalke Prediction

Gladbach's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. They have won four of their last six home league games and will hope to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Schalke, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four Bundesliga games and have won just one of their last 12. They're without a win on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Schalke

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (11 of Gladbach's last 12 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the hosts' last 11 league games.)

