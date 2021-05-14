Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach host Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday, as Marco Rose's side continue their march towards a top-seven finish.

Gladbach are currently 7th in the league, tied on points with Union Berlin. Die Fohlen have been in good form of late, having only lost twice in their last seven league games. They will be hoping to bounce back from their 6-0 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich when they take on Stuttgart on Saturday.

Stuttgart are 10th in the table and with a win on Saturday would take them to within a point of Gladbach. Die Schwaben finally broke their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Augsburg last week, and Pellegrino Matarazzo will be hoping that this win can help change their fortunes heading into the final week of the season.

Training hard ahead of our last home game of the season 💪#DieFohlen #BMGVfB pic.twitter.com/xZvNP6KdHl — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 13, 2021

On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach can take a huge step towards securing European football for next season with a win against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the sides is evenly split down the middle, with both Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart winning two of their last five league meetings.

Marco Rose's side came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Stuttgart Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart Team News

Mavropanos will be a huge miss for Stuttgart on Saturday

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach have no new injury worries following their defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

Mamadou Doucoure continues to remain sidelined due to an achilles injury.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Tanguy Coulibaly, Roberto Massimo and Konstantinos Mavropanos suffered injuries against Augsburg last week and are now ruled out for the season. They join Gregor Kobel, Orel Mangala, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lillian Egloff and Silas Wamangituka on the injury list.

Marcin Kaminski is also not available, having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, while Naouirou Ahamada is suspended for the game.

Injured: Tanguy Coulibaly, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Roberto Massimo, Gregor Kobel, Orel Mangala, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lillian Egloff, Silas Wamangituka, Marcin Kaminsky

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Naouirou Ahamada

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter; Valentino Lazaro, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Stefan Lainer; Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Fabian Bredlow; Marc-Oliver Kempf, Waldemar Anton, Atakan Karazor; Borna Sosa, Wataru Endo, Philipp Klement, Darko Churlinov; Daniel Didavi, Philipp Forster; Sasa Kalajdzic

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Stuttgart Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are clearly the better side in terms of quality, but Stuttgart should be able to cause them problems on Saturday.

We expect a close game, with Gladbach coming away with the win.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Stuttgart