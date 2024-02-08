Borussia Monchengladbach vs SV Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as SV Darmstadt lock horns with an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SV Darmstadt Preview

SV Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SV Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against SV Darmstadt and have won three out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SV Darmstadt's one victory.

Borussia Monchengladbach have a higher points-per-game ratio against SV Darmstadt than they have against any other team in the Bundesliga but have been held to draws in each of their last three such games in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up only one point from their first three matches in the second half of the season in the Bundesliga - their worst such tally in 10 years.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up only 21 points from their first 20 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their worst tally at this stage of the season since their 2010-11 campaign.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SV Darmstadt Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been a shadow of their former selves this season and find themselves in a spot of bother at the moment. The hosts have failed to hit their peak in recent months and will need to turn a corner to move up the league table.

SV Darmstadt have largely struggled in the top flight and remain the most likely relegation contenders this season. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 SV Darmstadt

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SV Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: SV Darmstadt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Neuhaus to score - Yes