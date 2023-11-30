Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have punched above their weight this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FSV Mainz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TSG Hoffenheim have a slight edge over Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 11 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 10 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won each of their last three matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga - their best current run against a single opponent in the top flight.

After a run of three defeats at home in the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in each of their last three such matches in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have managed to pick up only 13 points from their first 12 matches of the season in the Bundesliga - their worst start to a top-flight campaign in over 13 years.

TSG Hoffenheim are winless in each of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run since another run of three games in April this year.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have flattered to deceive this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The hosts have found their feet at the Borussia Park and will need to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have stepped up to the plate this season but seem to have hit a rough patch over the past month. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 TSG Hoffenheim

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alassane Plea to score - Yes