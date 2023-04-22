Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on an impressive Union Berlin side in an important clash at Borussia Park on Sunday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won four of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's two victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won only one of their last seven games against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming in May 2020.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last four games in the Bundesliga for the first time this season.

Union Berlin have picked up 52 points from their 28 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best tally at this stage of the season.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten for five consecutive games at home in the Bundesliga for the first time since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The Berliners have a good squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate over the course of their campaign.

Borussia Monchengladbach have not been at their best this season but have hit their stride in recent weeks. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Union Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

