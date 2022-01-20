Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns over the weekend after midweek DFB-Pokal action as Borussia Monchengladbach invite Union Berlin to Borrusia Park on Saturday.

Both clubs endured contrasting results in the cup as Monchengladbach were eliminated after a 3-0 loss to Hannover while Union Berlin secured a 3-2 win over local rivals Hertha Berlin.

The home side kicked off 2022 with a shock 2-1 win at Bayern Munich, their only win in eight games across all competitions. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are on a five-game unbeaten run at the moment.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



Only five points separate 11th from 17th.



#BLMatchday It's starting to get mighty tight down thereOnly five points separate 11th from 17th. It's starting to get mighty tight down there 🔻Only five points separate 11th from 17th. 😬#BLMatchday https://t.co/I1MF4BXf2g

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The visitors have a better record in the fixture, with three wins to their name. Die Fohlen have been able to defeat Die Eisernen on just one occasion while two games have ended in a draw.

They last met in Bundesliga action in September at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the then hosts thanks to two first-half goals.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jonas Hofmann has been a key absentee for the hosts but has trained for the first time in over a month. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Christoph Kramer is sidelined with illness while defender Jordan Beyer also did not feature in the game against Hannover and is a doubt here.

Ramy Bensebaini is in the ongoing AFCON with the Algeria national team and remains unavailable. Mamadou Doucoure has recovered from COVID-19 but continues to recover from an ACL injury. In-demand midfielder Denis Zakaria is also a doubt after missing the Leverkusen game due to injury.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann, Jordan Beyer, Denis Zakaria

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ramy Bensebaini (International duty - AFCON), Christoph Kramer (illness)

Union Berlin

Laurenz Dehl is out of the game due to a long-term injury. Rick van Drongelen, Pawel Wszolek are doubtful for the visitors after missing the last game against Hertha Berlin. Taiwo Awoniyi is still active in the AFCON with the Nigeria national team and remains unavailable.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en 56 years ago today, 1. FC Union Berlin was founded.



Happy Birthday to all Unioner!



#fcunion 56 years ago today, 1. FC Union Berlin was founded.Happy Birthday to all Unioner! 📆 56 years ago today, 1. FC Union Berlin was founded. Happy Birthday to all Unioner!#fcunion https://t.co/6qv5Oxahps

Injured: Laurenz Dehl

Doubtful: Rick van Drongelen, Pawel Wszolek

Unavailable: Taiwo Awoniyi (International duty - AFCON)

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Marvin Friedrich, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi; Luca Netz, Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann; Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Rani Khedira; Bastian Oczipka, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel; Levin Öztunalı; Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Prediction

The hosts have lost five of their last seven league games and are also on a three-game losing streak in their home games. Three of Berlin's four losses this term have come on their travels but they seem to be in good touch at the moment and are not expected to lose here.

It is unlikely that either side will be able to keep a clean sheet and a narrow win for the visiting side looks like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Union Berlin.

