Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns over the weekend after midweek DFB-Pokal action as Borussia Monchengladbach invite Union Berlin to Borrusia Park on Saturday.
Both clubs endured contrasting results in the cup as Monchengladbach were eliminated after a 3-0 loss to Hannover while Union Berlin secured a 3-2 win over local rivals Hertha Berlin.
The home side kicked off 2022 with a shock 2-1 win at Bayern Munich, their only win in eight games across all competitions. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are on a five-game unbeaten run at the moment.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head
There have been just six meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The visitors have a better record in the fixture, with three wins to their name. Die Fohlen have been able to defeat Die Eisernen on just one occasion while two games have ended in a draw.
They last met in Bundesliga action in September at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the then hosts thanks to two first-half goals.
Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L
Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Team News
Borussia Monchengladbach
Jonas Hofmann has been a key absentee for the hosts but has trained for the first time in over a month. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Christoph Kramer is sidelined with illness while defender Jordan Beyer also did not feature in the game against Hannover and is a doubt here.
Ramy Bensebaini is in the ongoing AFCON with the Algeria national team and remains unavailable. Mamadou Doucoure has recovered from COVID-19 but continues to recover from an ACL injury. In-demand midfielder Denis Zakaria is also a doubt after missing the Leverkusen game due to injury.
Injured: Mamadou Doucoure
Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann, Jordan Beyer, Denis Zakaria
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Ramy Bensebaini (International duty - AFCON), Christoph Kramer (illness)
Union Berlin
Laurenz Dehl is out of the game due to a long-term injury. Rick van Drongelen, Pawel Wszolek are doubtful for the visitors after missing the last game against Hertha Berlin. Taiwo Awoniyi is still active in the AFCON with the Nigeria national team and remains unavailable.
Injured: Laurenz Dehl
Doubtful: Rick van Drongelen, Pawel Wszolek
Unavailable: Taiwo Awoniyi (International duty - AFCON)
Suspended: None
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Predicted XI
Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Marvin Friedrich, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi; Luca Netz, Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann; Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea
Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Rani Khedira; Bastian Oczipka, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel; Levin Öztunalı; Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Prediction
The hosts have lost five of their last seven league games and are also on a three-game losing streak in their home games. Three of Berlin's four losses this term have come on their travels but they seem to be in good touch at the moment and are not expected to lose here.
It is unlikely that either side will be able to keep a clean sheet and a narrow win for the visiting side looks like the most likely outcome here.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Union Berlin.
