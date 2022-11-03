Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with VfB Stuttgart in an important clash at the Borussia Park on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 16 of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 11 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost 15 home games against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last five matches against VfB Stuttgart and have won only one of their last seven league games against the away side.

Borussia Monchengladbach suffered a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin in their previous game and have suffered consecutive Bundesliga defeats for the first time under Daniel Farke.

Borussia Monchengladbach picked up only four points in the Bundesliga in the month of October - only Schalke 04 had a poorer run during this period.

Borussia Monchengladbach's tally of 16 points from their 12 league games so far is their second-worst tally at this stage of the season in six years.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have endured a definitive slump over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

VfB Stuttgart can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the hosts in the past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

