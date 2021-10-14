Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach began their Bundesliga campaign with no wins in their first three games. They have however hit a good patch with three wins in their last four games, including a 3-1 away win over Wolfsburg in their last game.

Die Fohlen sit 10th in the Bundesliga with 10 points from seven games. The hosts' last two wins came against two of the top three teams in the Bundesliga and they will look to build on that at the weekend.

VfB Stuttgart ended a five-game winless run with a 3-1 home victory over Hoffenheim last time out. Despite facing pressure from the visitors in the early stages, goals from Marc-Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Roberto Massimo saw the hosts pick up all three points.

Die Roten sit 12th in the Bundesliga, two points behind their Saturday hosts. They will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 37 meetings between the two teams. The home team have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won 15 of them. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season with VfB Stuttgart winning 2-1 away from home.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

VfB Stuttgart Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Mamadou Doucoure and Christoph Kramer have all been ruled out with various injuries and will miss the game at the weekend.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Mamadou Doucoure, Christoph Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Waldemar Anton, Enzo Millot, Roberto Massimo, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Fabian Bredlow, Erik Thommy, Florian Muller, Mohamed Sankoh and Sasa Kalajdzic are all unavailable for selection and will miss the game on Saturday. Lilian Egloff returned to training after a lengthy layoff but will not play the game.

Injured: Waldemar Anton, Enzo Millot, Roberto Massimo, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Fabian Bredlow, Erik Thommy, Florian Muller, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Lilian Egloff

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Jordan Beyer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi; Joseph Scally, Kouadio Kone, Denis Zakaria, Luca Netz; Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann; Breel Embolo

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Fabian Bredlow, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Atakan Karazor, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Chris Führich, Omar Marmoush; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up form and have now won back-to-back games, scoring four times and conceding just once. They will be looking to get a third straight victory on Saturday.

Also Read

VfB Stuttgart ended a five-game winless run with a win in their last game but may be on the losing end at the weekend.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Edited by Shardul Sant