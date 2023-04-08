Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important clash at the Borussia Park on Sunday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Koln in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 20 of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 12 victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have defeated Borussia Monchengladbach on 22 occasions in the Bundesliga and are more successful against them than any other opponent in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last six matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming away from home in December 2019.

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winless run of five Bundesliga games for the first time under Daniel Farke - only FC Koln currently have a worse record in this regard.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 32 points from their 26 games in the Bundesliga this season - their second-worst tally at this stage of the season since 2011.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have been in impressive form in the Bundesliga in recent weeks but have not been particularly clinical in the final third. The away side has an impressive squad at its disposal and will need to step up in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. VfL Wolfsburg are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patrick Wimmer to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes