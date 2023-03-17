Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach side in an important clash at the Borussia Park on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 13 victories.

Werder Bremen won the reverse fixture by a stunning 5-1 margin, securing their first Bundesliga victory against Borussia Monchengladbach since 2015.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won 31 Bundesliga home games against Werder Bremen - their best record in this regard against a single opponent in the competition.

Since the previous meeting between the two teams, Werder Bremen have lost 10 of their 16 Bundesliga home games - only TSG Hoffenheim have a worse record during this period.

Borussia Monchengladbach have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - their worst record in this regard since the 2018-19 season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have flattered to deceive this season and will need to work hard to reclaim their European spot. The hosts have an array of impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Werder Bremen started the season on a strong note but are in the midst of a worrying slump. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marvin Ducksch to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes