Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2023 

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Werder Bremen at Borussia-Park on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing a return to the continental stage at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 3-1 by last-placed Union Berlin in their last match, finding themselves three goals down before Alassane Plea headed home a late consolation goal.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit 10th in the league table with 16 points from 14 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Werder Bremen have had their struggles in the Bundesliga this season but remain on course to avoid the drop. They returned to winning crucially last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg with Niklas Stark scoring the opener to record his maiden goal for the club before Marvin Ducksch wrapped up the points in the second half.

The visitors sit two places and two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 115th meeting between Gladbach and Bremen. The hosts have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Three of Gladbach's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Bremen are one of three teams in the German top flight this season yet to win on the road.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Monchengladbach's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last five home games and will be looking to extend that streak come Friday.

Bremen, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game winless streak and will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, endured a difficult run of results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine league matchups)