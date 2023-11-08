Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Wolfsburg at the Borussia-Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Freiburg in their most recent league game. Goals from attacker Lucas Holer, winger Noah Weisshaupt and Italy international Vincenzo Grifo for Freiburg was canceled out by goals from American forward Jordan Pefok, French attacker Alassane Plea and midfielder Julian Weigl for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Werder Bremen in their most recent league game. Goals from striker Marvin Ducksch and Colombian attacker Rafael Santos Borre for Werder Bremen was cancelled out by goals from Czech winger Vaclav Cerny and American wing-back Kevin Paredes for Wolfsburg, who had French centre-back Maxence Lacroix sent off in the second-half.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn nine.

French attacker Alassane Plea has managed five goal contributions in nine league starts for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Midfielder Florian Neuhaus has scored three goals in six league starts for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

Danish striker Jonas Wind has managed nine goal contributions in 10 league starts for Wolfsburg this season.

Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer has managed three goal contributions in nine league starts for Wolfsburg this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently 11th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Manager Gerardo Seoane will be under pressure to make sure that his side's form improves as soon as possible; this is Seoane's second time in charge of a German club, with his time at Bayer Leverkusen coming to a disappointing end.

The club let go of players like Marcus Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini on free transfers in the summer, and subsequently have struggled to replace their output this season.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, three points ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach. Jonas Wind has enjoyed a good season so far, but is the only player to score more than one goal in the league this season.

They have won only one of their last five league games, having lost three.

Both sides are struggling for form, and are expected to perform at a higher level. A draw seems likely here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolfsburg to score first- yes