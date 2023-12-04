Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach will entertain Wolfsburg at the Borussia-Park in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The hosts registered a comfortable 3-1 win in the previous round. Theoson Siebatcheu scored a six-minute brace and Robin Hack added the third goal in the 44th minute. The visitors eased past RB Leipzig in the previous round, as Václav Černý's first-half goal helped them register a 1-0 win.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday thanks to goals from Alassane Pléa and Nathan Ngoumou. The visitors, meanwhile, lost 3-1 away at Bochum in their previous outing.

Last season, Mönchengladbach were eliminated from the second round of the competition, so they have already improved upon their record this season. The visitors suffered a loss to Union Berlin last season in the round of 16 and will look to improve upon that record here.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 48 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 22 wins to their name. The hosts are not far behind with 16 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last eight meetings against the hosts and suffered a 4-0 away loss in the Bundesliga meeting last month.

They have met just once in the DFB-Pokal, with that meeting coming in the 1995 final. Monchengladbach recorded a win in that meeting.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, recording four wins on the trot.

Wolfsburg have suffered consecutive defeats in their last six away games.

Monchengladbach have kept clean sheets in three of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Die Fohlen are unbeaten in their eight meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets. They have seen an upturn in form recently, suffering just one defeat in their last six games across all competitions. They head into the match on a four-game winning run in home games, scoring 11 times while conceding just thrice in that period.

Nico Elvedi was substituted in their win over Hoffenheim on Saturday and is likely to miss this match through an injury. Tomáš Čvančara, Julian Weigl, and Maximilian Wöber were absent in the league match against Hoffenheim and will face late fitness tests for the match.

Die Wölfe have just two wins in their last eight games across all competitions, with both coming in home meetings against RB Leipzig. They have lost six games in a row in their travels, which is a cause for concern. They are winless against the hosts since 2019 and are expected to struggle here.

Niko Kovač is likely to be without the services of Amin Sarr and Sebastiaan Bornauw who missed their match against Bochum through injuries. Captain Maximilian Arnold also missed that game and will face a late fitness test here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record, a narrow win for the hosts seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alassane Pléa to score or assist any time - Yes