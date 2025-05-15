Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Wolfsburg at the Borussia-Park on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. Both sides will be desperate to get a win to end their underwhelming streaks and conclude the season in a somewhat respectable fashion.

M’gladbach were beaten 2-0 when they visited recently crowned champions Bayern Munich last weekend, making it four losses and two draws in their last six games. Die Fohlen are set to finish their fifth consecutive season without European qualification and will hope to pick up their 14th win of the campaign to give their home fans something to cheer for on the final weekend.

Wolfsburg are five points behind Saturday's hosts on the league table and are in much worse form, having failed to win any of their last nine outings. The visitors fumbled the lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim last week to make it 10 draws for the league season and will be more desperate to end the season with a win.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 51 previous occasions going into this weekend’s clash. M’gladbach have won 18 of those games, 10 ended in draws, while Wolfsburg have won the remaining 23.

The hosts have only lost one of the last 10 meetings between the sides and have been lethal in front of goal with 19 goals scored across those games.

Die Wölfe only picked up their first win over M’gladbach since the 2019-20 season with a 5-1 thumping when the sides met in January.

Wolfsburg are without a clean sheet in their last 13 matches, a run stretching back to early February.

Both teams have scored 55 goals across 33 league games this season. The hosts have conceded 56 goals over those games, while the visitors have conceded 54.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend clash, but Monchengladbach will hope to receive a slight boost from their home advantage.

Wolfsburg will need to be at their scarcely seen best if they are to get all three points this weekend. They have, however, lost three of their last four away games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors’ last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

