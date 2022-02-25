Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Wolfsburg at the Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have had numerous struggles this campaign and looked to have bounced back from that after the winter break. They, however, received a 6-0 thumping from Borussia Dortmund in their last league game, further raising questions about the ability of manager Adolf Hutter.

The home side sit 13th in the league standings with 26 points from 23 games. They are much closer to the drop zone than to the Champions League spots and will be looking to begin an ascent to the table with a win on Saturday.

Alongside their hosts, Wolfsburg have been one of the most underwhelming sides in the Bundesliga this season. They returned from the winter break with back-to-back wins before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in their last game.

Wolfsburg sit a place above and a point ahead of their weekend hosts in the league table. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 41 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October. Borussia Monchengladbach won the game 3-1.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-D-L-L

Wolfsburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-W-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure and Lars Stindl are both injured and will not play on Saturday. Tony Jantschke is recovering from a knee injury and may not be available to play.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Tony Jantschke

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

The visitors will be without Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven and William on Saturday as the trio are all injured. Lukas Nmecha is dealing with an ankle injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William

Doubtful: Lukas Nmecha

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea; Breel Embolo

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Aster Vranckx, Jerome Roussillon; Maximilian Philipp, Max Kruse; Jonas Wind

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have won just one of their last six games across all competitions and have conceded 16 goals in that period.

Wolfsburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins, but their performance on the day showed flashes of Wolves at their best. The visitors should return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Wolfsburg

