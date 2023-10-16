Bosnia 0-5 Portugal: 5 Talking Points as clinical Selecao dispatch hosts with a first-half blitz | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

8Portugal bagged a dominant 5-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, October 16.

Bosnia entered this contest on the back of two wins and three defeats in their last five outings. Their last game was a comfortable 2-0 win over Liechtenstein as they scored two first-half goals. Manager Savo Milosevic fielded a full-strength lineup for this game.

The Selecao, on the other hand, had won each of their last seven games. During this incredible run, they conceded just two goals - both in their 3-2 win over Slovakia last time out. Roberto Martinez looked to extend his team's dream run as he made four changes to the team from the previous game.

Expand Tweet

Portugal were handed a dream start to the game as they were awarded a penalty inside five minutes after Adrian Barisic handled the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and made it 1-0 to the visitors. Joao Felix then showed good vision as he played the Al-Nassr forward through on goal for his second of the night after 20 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes then made it 3-0 with a thumping strike, before Joao Cancelo matched the quality of his goal with a lovely strike to make it 4-0. Felix then rounded off the scoring as Bosnia trailed 5-0 at the interval.

Expand Tweet

Bosnia made two subs during the half-time break as they looked to get as much as a consolation goal from the game. They fired three shots on goal in the second period having blanked in the first half. However, none of those were on target as they struggled throughout.

Portugal were content with their first-half exploits as they knocked the ball around without creating too many chances in the second half.

The Selecao secured an emphatic result, and on that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a lovely first-half brace

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert an early penalty after a handball was conceded inside the 18-yard box. It was the striker's 160th penalty kick in all competitions for club and country.

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo was then played through on goal by Joao Felix with a lovely pass to split the Bosnian defense. He scored with a delicate chip to lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

There was a slight delay as the linesman initially ruled for offside. However, the VAR confirmed the goal shortly after.

#4. Bruno Fernandes scored a scorching goal after lovely pass from Inacio

Portugal were rampant in the first half and looked hungry for more despite being 2-0 up by the 20th minute. Defender Goncalo Inacio showed industry as he released Bruno Fernandes into open space in the final third.

The Manchester United midfielder brought the ball down with a deft touch with his chest before hammering it into the net to make it 3-0 to Portugal.

Having missed a straightforward chance earlier in the first period, Fernandes' celebrations showed what the goal meant for him.

#3. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix complete the first-half rout

Joao Cancelo popped up in the right place at the right time once again as the cleaned up pretty well following Cristiano Ronaldo's miscued shot. It fell kindly to Cancelo, who arrived on the edge of the 18-yard box at the perfect time.

The full-back then smashed the ball into the net with an unstoppable curling effort to make it 4-0 after 32 minutes.

Otavio then ventured forward and played the ball to Joao Felix for a simple goal to make it 5-0 41 minutes.

#2. Clinical Portugal scored five goals from six shots on target

Portugal were utterly dominant in the first half and showed great energy in closing the ball down whenever Bosnia were in possession. The Selecao's intensity all over the pitch was matched perfectly by their ruthlessness inside the box as they scored five first-half goals.

However, those goals came from just six shots on target, with the last one being saved by the goalkeeper as the visitors ran riot.

#1. Ronaldo becomes the top scorer in 2023

With his first-half brace in the win, Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the top goalscorer in 2023 for club and country with 40 strikes across competitions.

In doing so, he overtook Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has 39 goals for club and country in this calendar year. In third place on the list if Kylian Mbappe with 35 goals so far this year.

Expand Tweet

At 38 years of age, Portugal's main man is still banging in the goals and going toe-to-toe with the stars of the current generation.