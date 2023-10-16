Bosnia 0-5 Portugal: Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores first-half brace in a demolition job | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Portugal nailed Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifers on Monday, October 16.

Having secured a 3-2 victory over Slovakia in their last outing, Roberto Martinez's men were on a high as they looked to extend their winning run. With that result, the Selecao made it seven wins from as many games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez made four changes to their lineup from their previous game for this encounter.

Portugal made a blistering start to the match and were rampant in the final third as they looked to put Bosnia on the back foot. They were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute after Adrian Leon Barisic handled the ball in the penalty area.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and scored to make it 1-0 after just five minutes. He grabbed his second of the game in the 20th minute with a lovely chip.

Bruno Fernandes then made it 3-0 after bringing down Inacio's long ball with his chest, before drilling it into the roof of the net. Fernandes was involved in the fourth goal as well, cutting it back towards Ronaldo, who could not get a clean connection. His miscued attempt fell to Joao Cancelo, who placed the ball perfectly into the top corner to make it 4-0.

Joao Felix rounded off the demolition as he made it 5-0 in the 41st minute following a cut back from Otavio.

Portugal led Bosnia 5-0 at the interval.

With zero attempts in the first half, Bosnia made two changes at the interval in a bid to make inroads into Portugal's half. However, they only managed three attempts in the second period and failed to hit the target as they were completely shut out by the Selecao.

The visitors held back as well as they were content to knock the ball around and had just one shot in the second half but it was off-target.

Portugal secured an emphatic 5-0 win over Bosnia, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 6.5/10

Costa did not face a single shot on target and kept an easy clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot had a good game on the right flank as he played two key passes and three long balls.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias was solid in defense as he won four duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He also played two long balls.

Goncalo Inacio - 7.5/10

Inacio put in an impressive performance, making two clearances and one tackle. He also provided an assist for Fernandes' goal with a lovely long ball.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo looked to attack at every possible opportunity and scored a thumping goal to make it 4-0 in the first half. He also played an incredible 13 long balls.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes had a great game and scored a great goal in the first half with a powerful strike to beat the goalkeeper. He also won three duels, played four long balls and one key pass.

Otavio - 7.5/10

Otavio put in a storng showing in midfield, winning seven duels and making six tackles. He also provided an assist for Felix's goal to make it 5-0.

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

Pereira put in a composed performance as he won four duels, making three interceptions and one tackle. He also played nine long balls.

Joao Felix - 8.5/10

Felix was in great touch as he provided an assist for Portugal's second goal, before grabbing one of his own to make it 5-0 in the 41st minute.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

Leao had another average outing as he was unable to get involved in Portugal's attacking play.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

Ronaldo scored a cool first half brace to become the highest scoring male footballer in 2023 with 40 goals for club and country.

He was also credited with an assist for Cancelo's goal as he got the faintest of touches on the ball while attempting a shot.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota replaced Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the second period and put in a decent performance.

Pedro Neto - 6.5/10

Neto came on for Leao and put in a good shift.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha replaced Felix and looked composed in midfield during his cameo.

Ruben Neves - 6.5/10

Neves came on and attempted a free-kick straight away but it was blocked.

Joao Neves - N/A

The 19-year-old made his debut for Portugal but did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.