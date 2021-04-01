Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France: 5 talking points as Les Bleus eke out unconvincing win | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022

World champions France beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by a solitary goal in Sarajevo to win their second game on the bounce in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

A brilliant header from Antoine Griezmann in the second half helped France see off a rather stubborn Bosnia & Herzegovina as Les Bleus go atop Group D. A moment of magic from Griezmann in the 60th minute of the game proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Barcelona forward guided a beautiful cross from Adrien Rabiot into the top left corner.

The home side might've been a bit unlucky not to bag a point from the game, But they barely managed to create any clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

C’est terminé à Sarajevo ! Les Bleus s’imposent 1-0 face à la Bosnie-Herzégovine grâce à un but d’Antoine Griezmann et conservent la 1️⃣ ère place du groupe 👊 #BOSFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/5RqoN4Qiyh — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 31, 2021

In the dying seconds of the game, Ivaylo Petev's men tried their best to breach France's defence but were unsuccessful. A good game came to an end as France ran away with three valuable points.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the fixture.

#1 Hugo Lloris produces an impressive outing for France

Hugo Lloris mesdames et messieurs pic.twitter.com/tO0dhiP7s9 — Julspursy (@JulLesaffre) March 31, 2021

Hugo Lloris hardly had any trouble between the posts, courtesy of a robust France defence. But there was a moment of sheer class from the 34-year-old. With his defenders losing their guards down in a rare instance, Lloris pulled off an unbelievable save from point-blank range to keep the scores level.

It was a save which might go under the radar. But Hugo Lloris just displayed why he is still the first-choice goalkeeper for France.

Didier Deschamps and Jose Mourinho are surely lucky to have the Frenchman, as Lloris only seems to get better with age.

#2 Miralem Pjanic the lone bright spark for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The game vs France was Pjanic's 100th for Bosnia and Herzegovina [Source:@Barca_Buzz (Twitter)]

The former Juventus midfielder produced a fabulous outing against a physical and dominant France midfield pairing of Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot.

It would be safe to say that the pair did not have a solution to Miralem Pjanic's quick feet and incredible resilience. The 30-year-old managed to escape from pressure situations and dodge tackles with ease.

Pjanic was one of the players who did not deserve to be on the losing end. The midfielder was one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's brightest creative sparks, often finding space between France's defensive lines while also putting out a brilliant defensive shift.

With two key passes, 84% passing accuracy, six duels won, three tackles and two interceptions, it was one of Pjanic's better performances in national colours. Pjanic may have entered his 30s, but he still has plenty to contribute for club and country.

