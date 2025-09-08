Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

The action continues in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Bosnia and Herzegovina play host to Austria on Tuesday. Both nations are currently separated by three points in the top half of the table and this makes for an exciting contest at Stadion Bilino Polje.

Bosnia turned in a performance of the highest quality on Saturday when they netted five second-half goals to secure an emphatic 6-0 victory over San Marino at the San Marino Stadium.

With that result, Sergej Barbarez’s side are one of just four nations with four wins from four matches in the qualifiers, alongside Norway, England and Czechia.

Bosnia are on course for their first World Cup appearance since 2014 as they lead the way at the top of the Group H table with 12 points, three points above Tuesday’s visitors in second place.

Like the hosts, Austria maintained their 100% record in the qualifiers at the weekend when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Cyprus at Raiffeisen Arena.

Before that, Ralf Rangnick’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Romania on June 7, three days before cruising to a 4-0 victory over San Marino.

Austria are aiming to end a 28-year absence from the FIFA World Cup, with their most recent appearance in the tournament coming in 1998, when they suffered a group-stage exit in France.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Bosnia and Austria claiming one win each from their previous five meetings.

Bosnia are unbeaten in each of their last five competitive games, picking up four wins and one draw, having failed to win the previous 10 matches preceding this run (8L, 2D).

Austria have lost just one of their last nine matches across all competitions while picking up six wins and two draws since October 2024.

Bosnia have won their last two home games and will be aiming for a third on the trot for the first time since winning three straight matches in the UEFA Nations League back in 2022.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria Prediction

With 10 goals scored and just one conceded so far in the qualifiers, Bosnia have staked their claim for a place in the World Cup next year and will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers.

Austria are the stronger side on paper and capable of getting the result, but we predict Barbarez’s men will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Austria

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Austria’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 games)

