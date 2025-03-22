Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Bosnia & Herzegovina will host Cyprus at the Bilino Polje on Monday in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side enjoyed a winning start to their qualifying campaign and will be looking to take inspiration from that as they return to home ground.

Ad

They locked horns with Romania in their group opener on Saturday and picked up a narrow 1-0 victory, with Holstein Kiel man Armin Gigovic scoring the sole goal of the game less than 15 minutes after kick-off to register his maiden international strike.

Cyprus, meanwhile, traded tackles with lowly-ranked San Marino on Friday in their first qualifying game and picked up a very comfortable 2-0 win, with Ioannis Pittas opening the scoring early in the second half before Andronikos Kakoullis came off the bench to seal the points with four minutes left to play.

Ad

Trending

The visitors now top Group H with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they head to Bosnia next week.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Cyprus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Bosnia and Cyprus, with both teams picking up two wins apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in August 2017, with the White and Blues coming back from a two-goal deficit to secure a brilliant 3-2 victory.

Bosnia & Herzegovina have managed just two clean sheets in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Cyprus were ranked 130th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 56 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ad

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Cyprus Prediction

Zmajevi's latest result snapped a 12-game winless run dating back to 2023 and they will be looking to kick on from that next week. They have the better side on paper and will hope that shows when the two sides face off on Monday.

Cyprus have won two of their last three games after losing each of their previous three. They have lost six of their last eight away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Ad

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-1 Cyprus

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bosnia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback