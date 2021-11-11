Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Bosnia-Herzegovina welcome Finland to the Bilino Polje for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine last month. Anel Ahmedhodzic scored a 77th-minute goal for the visitors to cancel out Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half strike.

Finland secured maximum points in a 2-0 away victory over Kazakhstan. Teemu Pukki scored one goal in either half to inspire victory for his country.

Both sides still have an outside shot at making the playoff spot in the five-team Group D. Bosnia-Herzegovina, currently sitting in fourth spot on seven points, are one point behind third-placed Finland and two points behind second-placed Ukraine.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Saturday's hosts have a superior record with two wins to their name.

Finland were victorious in one match, the same number of draws that the two sides have played out.

The stalemate came at their most recent meeting in March. Teemu Pukki scored a brace for Finland to ensure a 2-2 draw on home turf with all four goals coming in the second half.

Bosnia are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, drawing three and winning two. Finland have two victories from their last five matches.

Bosnia-Herzegovina form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Finland form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland Team News

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic headlined the squad of 27 players to prosecute the qualifiers against Finland and Ukraine.

Sturm Graz defender Jusuf Gazibegovic is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. Elvis Saric pulled out due to injuries.

Injury: Elvis Saric

COVID-19: Jusuf Gazibegovic

Suspension: None

Finland

Juhani Ojala and Thomas Lam are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Juhani Ojala, Thomas Lam

Suspension: None

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland Predicted XI

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Anel Ahmedhodzic, Adnan Kovacevic, Eldar Civic; Sead Kolasinac, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Amer Gojak, Miroslav Stevanovic; Edin Dzeko, Smail Prevljak

Finland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Leo Vaisanen, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Albin Granlund, Jukka Raitala, Nicholas Hamalainen, Glen Kamara, Robin Lod; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland Prediction

The two sides have a lot riding on the outcome of the game and with a potential playoff spot on the line, neither team is likely to risk losing points to direct rivals.

Games involving both sides tend to be cagey and this could be exacerbated by the high-stakes nature of the game. We are predicting the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 Finland

