Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Seeking to pick up their fourth win on the trot, Georgia take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly fixture at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday.

In stark contrast to their opponents, the hosts have lost each of their last three games and will be seeking to arrest this slump in form.

Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 0-1 defeat against USA in a friendly tie, back in December. Prior to that, they picked up one draw and two consecutive defeats in their closing three games of the World Cup qualifiers.

Bosnia and Herzegovina head into Friday’s game winless in all but one of their last six games, in all competitions. A 2-0 win in Kazakhstan on October 9 being the only exception.

Meanwhile, Georgia maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly fixture on November 15. They have now won each of their last three games, having edged out Kosovo and Sweden in their final two group-stage games of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, they have won just one of their last four away games, losing three and conceding 12 goals in that time.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia encounter in international football. Both teams will be looking to kick-off their rivalry on a winning note.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Georgia Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manager Ivaylo Petev has called up 24 players to the national team for their upcoming friendlies against Georgia and Luxembourg, including former Arsenal man Sead Kolašinac, and captain Edin Džeko.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Georgia

Georgia have called up an experienced crop of players for their upcoming friendly ties. These players include Tornike Okriashvili - who has scored 13 goals for the senior team, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and veteran goalkeeper Giorgi Loria.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj; Sead Kolašinac, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Adnan Kovačević, Anel Ahmedhodžić; Amir Hadžiahmetović, Amer Gojak, Miroslav Stevanović, Gojko Cimirot; Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko

Georgia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Giorgi Loria; Kakabadze, Otar Kakabadze, Davit Khocholava; Saba Lobzhanidze, Valeriane Gvilia, Nika Kvekveskiri, Irakli Azarovi; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Tornike Okriashvili

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia Prediction

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with Georgia being the superior side, claiming three wins from their last three outings. However, with the support of the home crowd, we predict Bosnia and Herzegovina will end their winless run and come out victorious, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Georgia

Edited by Akshay Saraswat