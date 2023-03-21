Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2023

Bosnia and Herzegovina kick off their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they take on Iceland at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Thursday.

Having failed to win their opening two games in 2023, Arnar Viðarsson’s men will set out for a much-needed head-start, given the likes of Portugal and Slovakia await in subsequent Group J fixtures.

The goal for Bosnia will be to build on the already laid-down progress — following their Nations League heroics — and secure a first-ever Euro appearance.

Last year, Zmajevi finished first in Group B of the Nations League to secure promotion with a three-point cushion over second-placed Finland.

Tasked with leading the nation to their first European Championship, newly-appointed manager Faruk Hadzibegic has called up a potent squad, including skipper Edin Džeko, who has 64 goals in 126 senior caps.

Though the results were somewhat uninspiring, Iceland have already partaken in two warm-up friendlies since the turn of the year.

Viðarsson’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Estonia in their first piece of action this year, four days before losing 2-1 against Sweden on January 12.

Despite clinching the Baltic Cup last November, Iceland head into Thursday without a win in nine consecutive matches inside 90 minutes, a run they will be looking to arrest this week.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the inaugural encounter between Bosnia and Iceland, and both nations will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Bosnia are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since March 2022.

Iceland have managed just two victories since September 2022, while losing three matches and holding out for two draws in that time.

Bosnia are currently on a four-game winning streak on home soil, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss to Georgia in March 2022.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland Prediction

Bosnia have found a way to carve out results on home soil and will be looking to turn up at the Bilino Polje Stadium once again. Standing just six places behind them in the latest FIFA World Rankings is an Iceland side who are capable of pulling one out of the hat.

Nonetheless, we anticipate a thrilling contest with Bosnia and Herzegovina prevailing.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Iceland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bosnia

Tip 2: First to score - Bosnia (Bosnia have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Iceland’s last six outings)

