Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Italy have the luxury of being masters of their own fate going into the final round of the UEFA Nations League, facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo.

All the Azzurri have to do is match Netherlands' result in the other Group 1 fixture, although a win will take away any room for doubt. Bosnia have already been relegated to the UEFA Nations League B with just two points from five games.

Bosnia & Herzegovina made it seven games without a win after Netherlands defeated them 3-1 in Amsterdam. Gini Wijnaldum's brace and a Memphis Depay strike gave the hosts a 3-0 lead, with substitute Smail Prevljak scoring a consolation goal on the hour mark.

Kraj utakmice!

🇳🇱 Holandija 3

🇳🇱 Holandija 3
🇧🇦 Bosna i Hercegovina 1

Italy extended their unbeaten record to an impressive 21 matches (16W, 5D), as they made short work of Poland with a 2-0 win at home.

Jorginho's goal from the spot and Domenico Berardi's late strike, after the Poles went down to 10 men, ensured the Azzurri grabbed all three points.

#Mancini: "A great team performance. It was easy but we had the right mentality. We'll be the first seed for the #WorldCup2022 qualifying draw. Congrats to the boys, coach Chicco #Evani and all the staff of a brilliant National team!"

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Head-to-Head

Bosnia and Herzegovina have faced Italy only four times, with their only win coming in a friendly in 1996, a 2-1 win at home that resulted in legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi resigning weeks later. They next faced each other in qualification for Euro 2020, with Italy winning both games, 2-1 at home and 3-0 away.

The pair last met in September, with Bosnia and Herzegovina earning a 1-1 draw in Florence.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Italy form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina talisman Edin Dzeko misses out

With Edin Dzeko missing due to the coronavirus, manager Dusan Bajevic may decide to give Smail Prevljak a start up front, after Armin Hodzic failed to impress against the Netherlands. Anel Ahmedhodzic is back from suspension and ought to start at the back.

Goalkeeper Jasmin Buric and forward Ermedin Demirovic left the squad prior to the game against Netherlands, as the latter is ineligible while the former was nursing a muscle injury. Midfielder Gojko Cimirot is also a doubt for this game, but may make the final lineup.

Injuries: Jasmin Buric, Edin Dzeko

Doubtful: Gojko Cimirot

Suspensions: Ermedin Demirovic

Italy

The spectre of COVID-19 decimated the Italian squad, with all AS Roma players excluded, while manager Roberto Mancini is also isolating himself after testing positive.

Assistant manager Alberico Evani is likely to stick to the same lineup that defeated Poland after no fresh injury concerns arose in that game. Domenico Berardi may be handed a start in place of Federico Bernardeschi.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Predicted Lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Darko Todorovic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac; Miralem Pjanic, Gojko Cimirot, Rade Krunic; Edin Visca, Smail Prevljak, Amer Gojak

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Alessandro Florenzi, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Prediction

Bosnia aren't likely to have much motivation for this game, with the Dragons already relegated. They will be no match for Italy, who's second-string lineup looked quite impressive against Poland.

Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi will cause the Bosnian defence plenty of problems, which should be enough for a win and qualification for the finals.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy