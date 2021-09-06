Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Bosnia and Herzegovina host Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have failed to win any of their three qualifiers so far. They began their qualification campaign with a 2-2 draw against Finland back in March.

They then lost 1-0 at home to France before playing out a 1-1 draw against the same opponents in the return leg last week.

Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit fourth in their group with two points after three games. They have, however, played two games less than first-placed France, who are on nine points.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will look to make up ground in the group when they face Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Like their hosts, Kazakhstan are winless in their qualification campaign so far. They lost 2-0 to France in their first game before holding Ukraine to back-to-back draws. Kazakhstan then lost 1-0 to Finland on Saturday and have now picked up just two points in four games.

The visitors have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup and will need an unlikely run of results to keep their hopes alive. They are currently on a run of 11 games without a win and will hope to change that against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head

The meeting between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan on Tuesday will be the first time both nations have faced each other.

Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Kuwait 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday to end a run of 14 games without a win. Their last win before Kuwait came back in 2019; a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-L-D

Kazakhstan Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-D-D-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Matteo Susic and Sead Kolasinac both came off injured in Bosnia and Herzegovina's game against France. The duo will miss Tuesday's game.

Injured: Matteo Susic, Sead Kolasinac

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kazakhstan

Islambek Kuat will miss Tuesday's game due to injury. The midfielder is the only absentee for the visitors.

Injured: Islambek Kuat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ibrahim Sehic; Branimir Cipetic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Eldar Civic; Miralem Pjanic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Gojko Cimirot; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov; Erkin Tapalov, Aleksandr Marochkin, Sergey Maliy, Abzal Beysebekov, Ruslan Valiullin; Serikzhan Muzhikov, Askhat Tagybergen, Georgy Zhukov; Azat Nurgaliev, Aleksey Shchektin

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday picked up their first win since 2019 and will be looking to build on the victory. With two games in hand, their hopes of qualification are alive as they could go up to second if results go in their favor.

Like their hosts, Kazakhstan will be looking to get their first win in the qualifiers. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina should pick up the three points.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 Kazakhstan

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Peter P