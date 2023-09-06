Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Bosnia & Herzegovina will host Liechtenstein at the Bilino Polje on Friday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have had a disappointing start to their qualification campaign so far and may have to extend their wait for a first-ever European Championship appearance. They were beaten 2-0 by Luxembourg last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Bosnia & Herzegovina sit fifth in the group table with just three points from four games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Liechtenstein have endured an even more difficult experience in the qualifiers than their weekend opponents so far. They were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia in their last group game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group J with zero points and will be desperate for a result on Friday.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Bosnia and Liechtenstein. The hosts are undefeated in all eight matchups, picking up seven wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in 2019 which Bosnia won 3-0.

Liechtenstein are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2001.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Euro qualifiers so far with a goal concession tally of 14.

All three of Zmajevi's goals in the qualifiers so far have come on home turf.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Bosnia are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. They have, however, won five of their last six games on home turf and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Liechtenstein are on an abysmal 17-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 29 matches, a run dating back to October 2020. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors lose here as well.

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 Liechtenstein

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bosnia & Herzegovina to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)