Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Luxembourg at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on Tuesday for an international friendly.

The Golden Lillies are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday, their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.

They failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming fourth in Group D but are hoping for better fortunes in the upcoming UEFA Nations League in June.

Luxembourg also endured defeat in their first game of the calendar year after going down 3-1 to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

It was their second consecutive loss and they have now won just once in their last seven games in all competitions.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Bosnia winning on all six occasions.

Their prolific record in the fixture includes a 3-0 friendly win back in March 2016, their most recent encounter.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia's all-time top-scorer Edin Dzeko is gunning for his 120th cap, while Smail Prevljak could replace Ermedin Demirović in attack after coming off the bench in the loss to Georgia.

If the opportunity presents itself, Vladan Kovačević will hope to earn his first international cap at some point in the match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luxembourg

The Red Lions will see a new half-centurion in the squad if Christopher Martins plays on Tuesday, as the Young Boys midfielder is currently on 49 caps.

Captain Laurent Jans is also aiming to climb up to seventh place on their all-time appearance list with his 85th cap.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-5-2): Ibrahim Sehic; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac, Amar Dedic; Miraslov Stevanovic, Gojko Cimirot, Luka Menalo, Rade Krunic, Vladan Danilovic; Edin Dzeko, Smail Prevljak.

Luxembourg (4-3-3): Anthony Moris; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Marvin da Graca, Mica Pinto; Christopher Martins, Leandro Barreiro, Sebastien Thill; Maurice Deville, Olivier Thill, Gerson Rodrigues.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg Prediction

Bosnia have a terrific record against Luxembourg and have the squad depth to continue that run with another win, despite their struggles in their last outing.

We expect the home side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Luxembourg

