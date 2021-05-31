Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Bosnia and Herzegovina host neighbors Montenegro at the Grbavica Stadium for an international friendly, the first of both teams' double-headers for the summer.

Neither side qualified for the upcoming Euros, though Bosnia came agonizingly close, losing out to Northern Ireland in the play-offs on penalties.

Their Balkan counterparts, in stark contrast, endured a miserable qualifying campaign, finishing bottom of Group A with five losses from eight games and not a single victory - one of only eight teams with the unwanted distinction.

In retrospect, these friendlies are a chance for sides like Bosnia and Montenegro to find some form and experiment with team selection before World Cup qualifiers resume in September.

Bosnia have drawn and lost one game each so far, while Montenegro won back-to-back in a flying start, but lost narrowly to Norway in their third game.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Head-To-Head

Despite their geographic proximity, the Balkan neighbors have met only four times before and just once since Montenegro broke away from Serbia in 2006.

Bosnia have never won any of those clashes, drawing and losing twice each, including a goalless stalemate in their last friendly game in May 2018.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Montenegro Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Head coach Ivaylo Petev has named a largely experienced 26-man squad for their double-header against Montenegro and Denmark.

The most notable players are Schalke's Sead Kolasinac and AC Milan star Rade Krunic.

Key members of the side like Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic have been given an off, while goalkeeper Asmir Begovic misses out too. In his replacement, Petev has called Konyaspor's Ibrahim Sehic, Kenan Piric, and Nikola Vasilj.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic and Asmir Begovic

Montenegro

Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic is the marquee player for the Brave Falcons, who've also called up 26 players for the upcoming friendlies too.

However, manager Miodrag Radulović has left out 11 regulars, including prolific striker Stevan Jovetic, due to injuries, fatigue and administrative problems.

Injured: Uros Durdevic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Stevan Jovetic, Marko Vukcevic, Adam Marusic, Stefan Mugosa, Aleksandar Boljevic, Marko Bakic, Risto Radunovic, Moncilo Raspopovic, Dino Islamovic, and Esteban Saveljic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Darko Todorovic, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Sinisa Sanicanin, Eldar Civic; Rade Krunic, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Damir Sadikovic; Luka Menalo, Smail Prevljak, Ermedin Demirovic.

Montenegro (4-4-2): Milan Mijatovic; Marko Vesovic, Igor Vujacic, Stefan Savic, Marko Simic; Vladimir Jovovic, Aleksandar Scekic, Vukan Savicevic, Kristijan Vulaj; Fatos Beciraj, Stefan Milosevic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Prediction

Both sides will be playing significantly weakened lineups as the stakes are low.

We're predicting a dour, low-scoring draw in Sarajevo.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Montenegro