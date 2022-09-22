Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Montenegro in Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday.

The Zmajevi are unbeaten in their four games so far and will look to extend their lead at the top of the group.

Bosnia and Herzegovina maintained their fine run of results in the Nations League as they claimed a hard-earned 3-2 win over Finland in June.

They are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since March.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently at the top of Group B3 after picking up eight points from four games.

Meanwhile, Montenegro returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Romania 3-0 when the sides met on June 14.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible six.

Montenegro, who are on a run of one win in their last four away games, are currently second in the group standings after picking up seven points from four games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with their last three encounters ending all square. Their most recent encounter came in June’s reverse fixture, when Luka Menalo and Adam Marusic scored for either side.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Montenegro Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manager Ivaylo Petev has called up 27 players for their upcoming Nations League games, including the experienced trio of Miralem Pjanić, Edin Džeko and goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Montenegro

Montenegro have named 27 players for their upcoming games, including former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic, who has 31 goals in 63 senior caps.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Šehić; Miroslav Stevanović, Siniša Saničanin, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Sead Kolašinac; Amer Gojak, Miralem Pjanić, Amir Hadžiahmetović; Edin Džeko, Haris Duljević, Smail Prevljak

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Mijatović; Marko Vešović, Igor Vujačić, Žarko Tomašević, Risto Radunović; Aleksandar Šćekić, Miloš Raičković; Draško Božović, Sead Hakšabanović, Marko Janković; Stevan Jovetić

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina have enjoyed a solid start to their Nations League campaign and will look to march on in the same vein. However, Montenegro have proven to be a tough nut to crack, with their last three games ending all square.

However, we predict Bosnia will see off the visitors, who have lost three of their last four away games.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Montenegro

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far