Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Preview, prediction, team news, and more | UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to play hosts to Poland as UEFA Nations League action is set to resume on Monday at the Bilino Polje Stadium.

The hosts impressed heavily in their campaign opener as they saw off stern competition from a star-studded Italian side. Edin Dzeko gave Bosnia and Herzegovina a first-half lead which was then cancelled out by Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi towards the end of the second half.

The Dragons would hope to continue their momentum and register a positive result against the Poles, who lost their opening League 1 Group A fixture against the Netherlands.

7 - Edin #Dzeko is the 7th player in AS #Roma history to score at least 100 goals in all competitions. King.#SassuoloRoma pic.twitter.com/eww8waPpVj — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 1, 2020

Jerzy Brzeczek's men have had terrible luck in the Nations League as a whole, as his side are yet to register their first win in the competition since it was inaugurated last summer. The Poles have lost three and drawn two of their five encounters so far, and would hope to open their account against a resilient Bosnian side.

It is important to note that the away side are without star man Robert Lewandowski, who has been the best striker in the world throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Head-to-Head

The two nations are set to partake in their first-ever competitive fixture in their respective histories. All three previous games contested between Dusan Bajevic's men and the Poles were international friendlies, the last of which was played almost a decade ago.

In their three previous meetings, Bosnia and Herzegovina have only managed one draw and lost the remaining two games. Dzeko's side would hope to record a first win, let alone a competitive one, against Brzeczek's men when they meet at the Bilino Polje Stadium.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide (across all competitions): L-W-L-L-W-D

Poland form guide (across all competitions): D-W-W-W-W-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Team News

Dusan Bajevic is blessed with a fully fit squad to choose from for this encounter. He will be able to call upon the likes of veteran forward Edin Dzeko, winger Edin Visca, Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, and other established players.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Damian Kądzior opuścił zgrupowanie reprezentacji Polski. Zawodnik przeszedł badania obrazowe kolana i po konsultacji z lekarzem kadry Jackiem Jaroszewskim zadecydowano o potrzebie kilkudniowego leczenia.



Więcej 👉 https://t.co/vOfW7Q6ihy pic.twitter.com/TVLmQUaGJe — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) August 31, 2020

Poland, on the other hand, will be without the services of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The treble-winning forward was given an extended break from national duty after his exploits with the Bavarians in the UEFA Champions League, due to which Krzysztof Piatek is expected to lead the line once again for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None (Lewandowski unavailable for selection)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted XIs

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI: Ibrahim Sehic; Branimir Cipetic, Toni Sunjic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac; Gojko Cimirot, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Edin Visca, Amer Gojak, Armin Hodzic; Edin Dzeko

Poland Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Tomasz Kedziora, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski; Sebastian Szymanski, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak; Piotr Zielinski; Krzysztof Piatek

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Dzeko scored in their last game

Despite the handful of established professionals available at Poland's disposal, Bosnia and Herzegovina are undoubtedly going to provide them with a stern test. Dzeko and co have shown their ability to grind out results as they bid to qualify for the next phase of the competition. A draw is, by the looks of it, the likeliest outcome of this game, given that both defences were in good touch in their previous encounters. Lewandowski's absence is bound to hurt Poland's attacking prowess.

Predicted scoreline: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Poland