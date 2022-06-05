Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Romania on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent months and have a point to prove this week.

Bosnia and Herzegovina made an underwhelming start to their Nations League campaign and will need to step up in this match. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Finland in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Romania, on the other hand, are at the bottom of their group and will need to work hard in the competition. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Montenegro last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania Head-to-Head

Romania have an impressive record against Bosnia and Herzegovina and have won three of the four matches played between the two teams. The hosts have managed only one victory against Romania and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2011 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Romania. Bosnia and Herzegovina have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Romania form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina have an impressive squad

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will likely field their best team this week. Smail Prevljak scored against Finland but is unlikely to take Edin Dzeko's place in the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Romania need to win this game

Romania

Iulian Cristea picked up a knock last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Romania are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Injured: Iulian Cristea

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Jusuf Gazibegovic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac; Sanjin Prcic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Miralem Pjanic; Miroslav Stevanovic, Edin Dzeko, Rade Krunic

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita; Andrei Ratiu, Adrian Rus, Vlad Chiriches, Nicusor Bancu; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cretu, Razvan Marin; Andrei Ivan, Denis Alibec, Valentin Mihaila

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina are yet to justify their potential as a unit and have plenty of work to do to secure a place in the top flight. The likes of Pjanic and Dzeko are stalwarts of their team and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.

Romania have been in poor form since the turn of the year and will need to work hard to make an impact this week. Bosnia and Herzegovina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

