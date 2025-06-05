Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Bosnia and Herzegovina will host San Marino at the Bilino Polje on Saturday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be hoping to continue their perfect record and remain at the top of the group table.
Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Romania 1-0 in the opening round before picking up a 2-1 win over 10-man Cyprus in the last round to go top of the group, with maximum points after two games played. The Dragons had gone 12 games without a win prior to those two games and will be keen to maintain their recent form to boost their chances of qualifying for just a second-ever World Cup finals and gain a sufficient headstart over group favorites Austria who are yet to play any game.
San Marino followed up a 2-0 loss away to Cyprus in their group opener with an unsurprising 5-1 battering at the hands of Romania in their last match, leaving them at the bottom of the group after two matchdays. La Serenissima have never put together back-to-back wins in their national team history and are unlikely to avoid yet another embarrassing qualifying campaign this year.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have only met twice in their histories. Both games took place in 2005 and ended with Bosnia winning both with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.
- The hosts have been underwhelming defensively in recent games with 11 goals conceded across their last five.
- Only Moldova (8) have conceded more goals in this World Cup qualifying campaign than San Marino’s seven.
- La Serenissima are without a clean sheet in their last seven matches. Bosnia are currently ranked 70th in the FIFA World Rankings while San Marino are ranked 210th.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino Prediction
Zmajevi are overwhelming favorites and will need to do very little to get all three points against a side with only two wins in their team history.
San Marino will be extremely satisfied if they manage to pull off a draw but have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid yet another embarrassing defeat.
Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 San Marino
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bosnia and Herzegovina to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of the visitors' last eight games)