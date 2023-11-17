Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Bosnia & Herzegovina will host Slovakia at the Bilino Polje on Sunday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a highly disappointing European qualification campaign and are now looking forward to the playoffs. They were beaten 4-1 by Luxembourg at the Stade de Luxembourg on Thursday, finding themselves three goals down before Renato Gojkovic scored a late consolation goal to record his maiden international strike.

Bosnia & Herzegovina sit fifth in the Group J table with just nine points from nine matches. They are 10 points behind their weekend opponents in second place and will be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Slovakia, meanwhile, have performed strongly in the qualifiers and will make their third consecutive European Championship appearance in Germany next year. They picked up a 4-2 comeback win over Iceland in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet to hand the Falcons their third consecutive win over the Icelanders.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Bosnia and Slovakia. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won the other two.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

Slovakia have the second-best defensive record in Group J so far with a goal concession tally of seven.

Bosnia are the second-lowest-scoring side in Group J so far with a goal tally of eight.

Sokoli were ranked 50th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 13 places above their midweek opponents.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia Prediction

Bosnia are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last eight matches. They have lost two of their last three home games after winning their previous four games on home soil and will be desperate to return to winning ways when they play at the weekend.

Slovakia, on the other hand, have won their last two games and six of their last eight. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-3 Slovakia

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last nine matchups)