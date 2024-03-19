Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Bosnia & Herzegovina will face Ukraine at the Bilino Polje on Thursday in the semifinals of the 2024 European Championship qualification playoffs.

The home side endured a highly underwhelming run of results in the group stages of the Euro qualifiers but have their UEFA Nations League performances to thank for the playoff spot.

They were beaten 2-1 by Slovakia in their last match, taking the lead early in the second-half via an own goal before their opponents turned the game around minutes later.

While Bosnia & Herzegovina remain on the hunt for their first-ever appearances in the European Championships, their opponents have featured in the last three editions of the tournament and are seeking a fourth consecutive appearance.

Ukraine, meanwhile, performed fairly well in the group stages of the qualifiers but were pipped to automatic qualification by Italy.

Needing a win in their final group game, the visitors faced Italy at the BayArena in Germany but played out a controversial goalless draw as VAR opted not to punish a potential late foul on Chelsea man Mykhailo Mudryk in the penalty box.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Bosnia and Ukraine. The visitors are undefeated in the previous two matchups between the sides, picking up a win and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in November 2021 which the Ukrainians won 2-0.

Bosnia are without a clean sheet in their last three matches and have managed just one in their last nine.

The Blue and Yellow had the second-best defensive record in Group C with a goal concession tally of eight.

The Dragons were ranked 71st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 47 places behind their midweek opponents.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine Prediction

Bosnia are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost seven of their last nine matches. They have lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last eight matches. The visitors are in much better form ahead of Thursday's game and should come out on top before going on to face the winner of the Israel-Iceland tie in the final.

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ukraine to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of the hosts' last 10 matchups)