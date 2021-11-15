Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia-Herzegovina host Ukraine at Bilino Polje stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday in what will be a must-win game for Ukraine.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are out of the running to finish second in Group D. Ivyalo Petev's side are four points behind Finland in second and are only playing for pride at this point. They will want to end their qualification campaign on a high note with a win against Ukraine this week.

Ukraine, on the other hand, are only two points off Finland, ahead of their final group stage fixture. Oleksandr Petrakov's side will need to win their game on Tuesday and hope that Finland lose against France in order to finish in second and advance to the playoffs.

Ukraine have it all to play for on Tuesday if they want to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in October. Anel Ahmedhodzic scored late on to cancel out Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Bosnia-Herzegovina Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Ukraine Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine Team News

Dzeko will be a huge miss for Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Sead Kolasinac suffered a nasty ankle injury in the 3-1 loss against Finland in midweek and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko is nursing a hamstring problem and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Sead Kolasinac, Edin Dzeko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ukraine

Ukraine have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Bulgaria last time out. Roman Yaremchuk and Viktor Tsigankov should start the game after coming off the bench in midweek.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Eldar Civiv, Ermedin Demirovic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Luka Menalo, Miroslav Stevanovic, Smail Prevljak

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): George Buschan; Eduard Sobol, Mykola Matviyenko, Sergey Krivtsov, Alexander Karavaev; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovsky; Viktor Tsigankov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine Prediction

Bosnia-Herzegovina could sit back and be hard to break down, given that they have nothing left to play for. However, Ukraine should have enough firepower upfront to come away with a win.

We predict a tight game, with Ukraine coming out on top,

Prediction: Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1 Ukraine

